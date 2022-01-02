St Luke's General Hospital
23 patients are being treated for Covid-19 at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny according to the most recent HSE figures.
According to the data there were 23 patients with Covid-19 at the hospital on New Year's Day. This is a increase of one on the previous day's figures.
There is one general bed available at St Luke's today and no ICU or High Dependency Unit beds available.
