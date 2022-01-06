Figures from the HSE show that there are currently 36 patients with Covid-19 at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

There is one further suspected case at the hospital and there are no general or ICU beds available.

According to the latest IMNO report there were seven patients on trolleys earlier today.

With the health system coming under severe pressure people are advised to stay away from the hospital unless it is a medical emergency.

In a statement a spokesperson for the hospital said that the Emergency Department at St Luke’s is extremely busy.

"If you attend the Emergency Department and do not need urgent treatment we regret that there will be significant delays and very long waiting times.

Please consider all care options including your GP, GP Out of Hours and Pharmacy services.

As always, the hospital will see and treat the sickest patients and those requiring urgent care first.

Do not delay attending the hospital if you or someone else may be having a heart attack, stroke or other serious medical emergency. Call 999/112 for immediate assistance."