11 Jan 2022

46 cases of Covid-19 at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

St Luke's Hospital

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Forty six patients with Covid-19 are being treated at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny according to the latest HSE figures.

There are no general beds available at the hospital and there is one ICU bed available.

According to the HSE 103,555 Covid tests have been administered in Kilkenny (since 20/3/20) – 5507 so far in 2022, a total of 75,142 in 2021 and 22,906 in 2020.

The Chief Officer of South East Community Healthcare (SECH) Kate Killeen White has also paid tribute to the HSE’s testing staff at the Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford COVID-19 testing centres for their extraordinary commitment in the face of challenges presented in recent weeks due to dramatic increases in spread of the Omicron variant. All five testing centres remained open on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The Chief Officer has also assured the public that enormous work is under way to ensure those awaiting appointments receive one.

“As is the case throughout the country, all five testing centres in the South East remain very busy. Online self-referrals (and those from GPs) remain open for appointments at the Carlow (St. Dympna’s Hospital), Clonmel (Moyle Rovers GAA Centre), Kilkenny (Hebron Industrial Estate), Waterford (Kilcohan) and Wexford (Whitemills Industrial Park) from 8.30am to 7pm on all seven days of the week.”

“We would like to thank the public for their adherence to public health guidelines and their patience of late in awaiting appointments. We would also like to thank GPs and their practice staff, as SECH’s partners in primary care provision throughout counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford, for their ongoing co-operation as regards referrals.”

