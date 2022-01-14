Meet Bernard, Kilkenny's first born baby of 2022!

Catherine and Bernard with baby Bernard
Proud parents Catherine Crowe and Bernard Grogan welcomed their baby into the world three weeks early on New Year's Day.
Baby Bernard arrived at 2.10am weighing eight pounds and three ounces. He is now back at home in Callan with his adoring parents and is a brother to Adam (20), Jasmine (16), Aideen (9), Ryan (11) and Corey (9).
The staff at St Luke's Hospital did a fantastic job in caring for the first newborn of the year.
"They made a fuss of us and said that Bernard was 'a celebrity baby' as he was the first one born in 2022!", Catherine said.
