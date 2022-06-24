Councillors consider reversing direction of one-way system in Kilkenny

Direction of one-way system may be reversed
Councillors are discussing the possibility of retaining a one-way system in Kilkenny, but reversing the direction of traffic, it is understood.
The proposed new system would see vehicles now moving in an anti-clockwise direction along High Street and Rose Inn Street.
A special meeting of city councillors is currently taking place to discuss traffic mobility and the temporary system.
UPDATE: A final decision has been made - read the full report here.
