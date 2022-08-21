Glee for Gowran while Danesfort remain unbeaten - Kilkenny IHL round-up

The intermediate hurling league took centre stage over the weekend, but with two rounds to go there is still plenty to play for.

Young Irelands (Gowran) did their league hopes no harm when they came back from six points down to beat Thomastown by 2-19 to 1-20 in Graignamanagh.

The Gowran men turned the tie when they hit 1-4 without reply in five second half minutes, the goal coming from Sean Carey, before late points from Tommy Phelan, Mikey Carey and Geoff Brennan saw them inflict a first defeat on the ’Town.

Both sides are on four points in the Group A table, where they are joined by Dunnamaggin and Carrickshock. Dunna’ grabbed their second win of the campaign when beating St Martin’s (Muckalee) by 2-19 to 0-11, but victory was a closer affair for Carrickshock.

Taking on Conahy Shamrocks in Tom Ryall Park, Carrickshock seemed to be heading for defeat when they eight points down inside the last 10 minutes (1-18 to 1-10), but they pulled out a sensational finish, snatching victory with late goals from Darragh Brennan and a last-gasp Shane Power strike to give Richie Power’s side the most dramatic of 3-13 to 1-18 wins.

Eddie Delaney (Conahy Shamrocks) races away from Carrickshock's Jake O'Dwyer PICTURE: BILLY CULLETON

Group B is led by Danesfort, who made it three wins from three with a 2-19 to 0-11 win over Fenians (Johnstown) in Freshford. Fenians, who narrowly avoided relegation to the junior ranks last year, had no answer to the Richie Hogan-inspired ’Fort, who led by 1-8 to 0-5 at half-time and would play the entire second half against 14 men after Fenians had a man sent off. The winners’ goals were scored by Philly Cooney and Robbie Walsh, one in either half, as they carved out a big win.

The Rower-Inistioge are a point behind Danesfort, but had their work cut out to see off an impressive O’Loughlin Gaels. The city side’s second string offered stubborn resistance. They led at half-time by 1-10 to 0-11 thanks to a Sammy Johnston goal and a flurry of Sean Bolger frees, but with Richie Leahy leading the way the Rower fought back. Leahy would end the day with 1-10 to his name as the Rower got the nod on a 1-20 to 1-19 scoreline.

The third round of games began on Wednesday, when Mooncoin delivered a sparkling performance to beat St Lachtain’s by 2-23 to 1-12 in John Locke Park. Killian Hogan (0-7) and John Fitzgerald (0-4) led the way for Mooncoin, who also had a goal in either half from Adam Croke and Lee Tracey.

The fourth round of the league will be played this week, starting on Friday, when Young Irelands play Conahy Shamrocks and St Lactain’s take on local foes Fenians.