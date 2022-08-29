Kilkenny saw the biggest drop in domestic tourism in the country during the pandemic

Kilkenny was the region worst impacted by the decline in domestic tourism during the Covid-19 pandemic, a new report from Fáilte Ireland has revealed.
The report estimates the number of trips, nights and average length of stay of Irish residents.
It shows that domestic tourism to Kilkenny plummeted from 387,000 trips in 2019 to 93,000 in 2021 - a 76% drop.
The total domestic tourism spend in Kilkenny also dropped from €48 million to €16 million during the same period.
In 2019, Kilkenny was the 11th most visited region in Ireland but the county fell to 20th in 2021.
Other counties with significant declines during the 2019-2021 period include Tipperary, Louth/Monaghan and Cavan/Leitrim.
Nationally, Cork became the most prosperous region for domestic tourism last year in terms of overnight stays, overtaking Kerry.
Despite this, Dublin still drew the largest number domestic visitors overall, with 783,000 visitors.
