Plans for another commercial gym in County Kilkenny

Back in August, plans were submitted to Kilkenny County Council seeking permission to build a commercial gym on a site at Tara on the Danesfort Road, Bennettsbridge.
Layout plans for the gym include, but are not limited to, a large workout space, a yoga and zumba studio, a physio room, offices, a consultation room, two locker rooms and a reception area.
The submitted application also seeks permission for a domestic house and garage, treatment plant and soil polishing filter and all associated site works.
One submission was made in relation to the plans.
A decision is due from Kilkenny County Council by Monday, October 24.
