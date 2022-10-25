Kilkenny dog shelter back open after recent closure

Carlow-Kilkenny Dog Shelter have advised the public that the shelter has re-opened following a recent closure.

“After a busy few days and some of our dogs going off to their new homes we now have some kennels free so are able to take stray dogs once again,” they stated.

“We would like to thank everybody who adopted a shelter dog, shared our posts or helped in any way.”



The shelter has seen a rise in every type of dog being surrendered or abandoned recently.

To date this year, the shelter near Paulstown has rehomed or, has had through their hands, more than 220 dogs.

Gillian Henderson who has worked at the shelter for over four years, says: “The last six to nine months it’s just gone out of control.”

At maximum capacity they can care for 20 dogs, 22 in an emergency.

Recently, a group of five dogs were found abandoned together.

If you are interested in adopting a dog please call the shelter on 0599726785.