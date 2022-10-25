Search

25 Oct 2022

ALERT: Flooding possible across Kilkenny tonight

ALERT: Flooding possible across Kilkenny tonight

A yellow road safety alert for heavy rain has been issued for Kilkenny. 

According to RSA Ireland, rain is expected this evening (October 25) and early tonight with spot flooding possible from 4pm today until 12am on Wednesday October 26. 

The warning has also been issued for Carlow, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow. 

The RSA has issued advice on driving on flooded roads via an informational video posted on social media. 

Advice includes waiting until water levels drop before crossing roads covered in water or choosing an alternative route. 

The the safety group recommends avoiding crossing roads which are fully flooded as the water level may be deeper than it appears. 

If a road is only partially flooded, drivers should pass through one at a time keeping to the side of the road that is visible. 

After driving through water, motorists should drive slowly with their foot on and off the brake pedal for a short distance as this helps to dry the brakes. 

If a road is flooded as a result of a river bursting its banks, the current could sweep away the vehicle. 

The RSA message in the video states: "Don't get caught out when severe weather strikes". 

