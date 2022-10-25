Absolutely stunning Kilkenny family home hits the market - click to tour!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE TO TOUR PROPERTY

The Burrows, Ennisnag, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny

5 beds - 5 baths - 308m2

Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are truly honoured to bring this impressive detached family home to the open market.

This property will tick all the boxes in terms of its high quality finish both internally and externally, along with it sought-after and convenient location just a 15 minute drive from Kilkenny City.

The Burrows was built by the owners in 2015 and is finished to an extremely high specification and standard with incredible attention to detail.

The architecture is timeless, complementing the peaceful setting and possesses flexibility of internal arrangement, clean lines, airiness and all the creature comforts of a classic home. his home has been well maintained and is presented in walk - in condition.

The internal layout which extends to 308 Sq. M. / 3,315 Sq. Ft. approx. and has been designed to take full advantage of its mature setting with all the reception rooms, kitchen and bedrooms enjoying the breathtaking views of the gardens and the surrounding lush countryside.

The Burrows is filled with natural light, perfectly proportioned and beautifully designed with fine details and creative touches creating an enduring high-quality interior.

At ground floor a sequence of magnificent reception rooms open into each other creating a great flow for living and entertaining.

The accommodation at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, guest WC, closet, living room, kitchen/dining room, family room and a sun room.

A well appointed utility room completes the layout at this level.

The accommodation at lower ground floor level comprises: lower hall, cloakroom, bedroom four and five/home office and a luxurious family bathroom. A cloakroom completes the layout at this level.

The layout at first floor level is equally as impressive and comprises: landing area, three generous sized double bedrooms (all with en-suites) and the master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe. A spacious walk-in hot press completes the layout at first floor level.

One of the biggest farms on the market in Kilkenny in recent years sells for massive sum

The Burrows stands proudly on circa 0.89 Acre / 0.36 Hectares of enclosed and mature landscaped gardens.

The property is accessed through a cut-stone entrance with decorative wrought-iron electric gates. A cut-stone wall runs along the boundary line with the road.

A sweeping tarmacadamed driveway is bordered by rolling lawns with black wrought-iron lamp posts.

There is extensive parking to the front and rear of the property for several cars. The side is bounded by timber post and rail fencing planted with Beech and Laurel hedging. There is a good selection of trees planted throughout the gardens.

The rear garden is laid in lawn and is ideal as a secure children's play area. An elevated patio to the rear of the property is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining.

A large detached double garage (measuring 1,140 Sq. Ft. / 106 Sq. M. (approx. over two levels) is ideal as a home office and is suitable for conversion subject to necessary planning permission.

The garage is accessed through a vehicular roller door to the front and a pedestrian door to the side.

Kilkenny hotel wins Best Wedding Venue in Europe in the Love Travel Awards Award is special recognition of the unique charms of the South Kilkenny venue

There are four windows along with two Velux windows.

All services are in place in the garage if a conversion is required and granted subject to planning permission.

The Burrows is superbly located less than a five minute drive to the pretty village of Stoneyford.

There are many amenities in Stoneyford village, including Scoil Chairáin Naofa primary school, Malzard's Bar, Knockdrinna Café and Walshe's convenience store.

Stoneyford is an attractive and engaged community with its own soccer club, running club and many activities operating out of the popular community centre, with its adjacent grass pitch, walking track and children's play area.

Sheridan's Ennisnag Lounge & Grocery is just a two minute walk from the house.

The property is in close proximity of Thomastown, Kells and Bennettsbridge.

The magnificent Mount Juliet Estate and Golf Club is less than a ten-minute drive away.

Small Town Big Game film shot in South Kilkenny town Short film The Court celebrates a special day at a unique Kilkenny amenity

A five-minute drive will take you to Junction 9 of the M9 motorway allowing easy access to Waterford city (35 minutes), Carlow (25 minutes) and Dublin 1 hour 30 minutes).

ASKING PRICE: €825,000

Viewing of this unique home is highly recommended and can be arranged strictly by appointment with Sherry FitzGerald Kilkenny on '056 77 21904'.

.