22 Oct 2022

Small town, big game film shot in South Kilkenny town

Short film The Court celebrates a special day at a unique Kilkenny amenity  

The Court

The short film, The Court, showcases the exhibition game that took place last July at the community amenity

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

22 Oct 2022 10:00 AM

A new short film reveals how showtime came to Thomastown, Kilkenny for one of Ireland's biggest ever outdoor basketball exhibition games. The short documentary film The Court, posted by Berkeley Basketball Thomastown, tells the story of the development of the space from a once derelict site to an amazing outdoor amenity and also covers the exciting basketball exhibition that marked the celebration of the court's first anniversary in July 2022. 

The restoration and development of the amenity was undertaken as part of the very popular Town and Village Renewal project developed by Kilkenny County Council in partnership with the local community. To celebrate the first successful year of the court, crowds came in their droves to witness a unique and exciting exhibition game that showcased the skills of top Irish international, National League and professional basketball players. 

The exhibition game was a dream come true for local kids who got the opportunity to see talented players put on a show full of slam dunks and slick moves, in an electric atmosphere. With eleven Irish internationals players alongside Irish and American professionals it was a truly memorable event where both the Thomastown community and enthusiasts from all over Ireland joined together to enjoy a unique spectacle.

Ronan  Ryan, Project Coordinator said: “With the help of Kilkenny based pro basketballer and former Davidson Division 1 US College Player and now assistant coach to the Men’s Senior Basketball team, Puff Summers, we were able to host something very special in Thomastown.” 

As the film captures, the exhibition game was a festival-like family event with DJ, spot prizes and a monster dunking competition, where some of Ireland's best dunkers put on an incredible show. 

Located in the centre of the South Kilkenny town, the development has since been nominated for a National Pride of Place Award. The Thomastown community were delighted to welcome both players and spectators to this exhibition game on the impressive new outdoor court of which they are justifiably proud.  

Special thanks were expressed to Kilkenny County Council who coordinated the development of the project along with Kilkenny Recreational Sports Partnership, Basketball Ireland, SETU (South East Technical University), Basketball Ireland, the Thomastown Community Centre, Grennan College, Kilkenny Leader Partnership and local businesses and community volunteers, who were all supportive of the event. The Thomastown amenity was funded primarily by the  Irish Government who helped fund it under the National Town and Village Renewal Scheme (Our Rural Future).

 

See the film at: 

https://youtu.be/at0gexF9n1o

 

 

Local News

