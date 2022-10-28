Emergency management crisis team meets as more severe weather set to hit Kilkenny

The National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management Crisis Management Team (NDFEM) is preparing for the fall out from severe weather in Kilkenny and other counties while Severe Weather Response Teams are on standby nationally ahead of heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms likely to cause flooding.

A statement issued by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage crisis team are liaising with Met Éireann and other relevant officials following the Status Orange Rainfall Warning issued by Met Éireann which is in effect from valid from 11am Thursday to 7am Friday, October 28 morning.

The counties affected are Carlow, Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

The statement added that all local authority Severe Weather Assessment Teams are on standby and are monitoring Met Éireann forecasts and local conditions during this period, due to an increased risk of flooding.

The Crisis team urged the public to be cautious.

"Due to the risk of flooding, the public are advised to monitor Met Éireann forecasts for their area and to be aware of the weather conditions and to heed safety warnings," it said.

In its forecast for Thursday night Met Éireann says it will be a blustery night with heavy outbreaks of rain spreading northwards from the south, becoming widespread with embedded thunderstorms. It warns that the rain will be heaviest in the midlands and east and will likely lead to some flooding.

The forecaster expects the rain to become confined to the north and east of the country later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in fresh and gusty south to southeast winds, veering southwesterly later.

Information is available across social media platforms and other traditional media sources and people should check local conditions before making any necessary journeys.

The NDFEM will continue to liaise with Met Éireann and Local Authorities during this period and will issue further updates if necessary.