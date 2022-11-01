Kilkenny Library Service forced to close branch in Thomastown due to flooding

Picture: Kilkenny County Council
Kilkenny County Council Library Service have confirmed that Thomastown Library will remain closed today due to flooding.
"Thomastown library will remain closed today, apologies for inconvenience caused," the statement said.
"Workshop with Zoe is cancelled this morning and will be rescheduled. We will be in contact with all those booked in."
Marsh's Street flooded earlier today in the town as well as The Quay alongside the R700 heading towards Inistioge.
That road remains impassable and properties have been flooded.
