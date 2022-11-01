BREAKING: Nore bursts its banks in Inistioge, bringing flood water into Kilkenny village

Flooding in Inistioge in 2018 on the R700 where flood water has now reached again (File Photo)
The River Nore has burst its banks at Inistioge this lunchtime and water is now flowing onto the R700 approaching the bridge in the village.
A number of properties line this section of road adjacent to the river and it is not yet known if water has entered them.
Kilkenny County Council have not yet issued advice to motorists in the area but caution is advised on approach.
River Nore at Inistioge #Kilkenny after busting its banks this lunchtime #flooding @deric_tv @InistiogeCyclo pic.twitter.com/8g5LI8e5Wv— Finn O’Neill (@finnyus) November 1, 2022
The R700 is also flooded heavily in Thomastown and has become impassable.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.