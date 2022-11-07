Water outage in Kilkenny areas due to burst main

File Photo
Due to a burst main, water will be off today (Monday, November 7) in some areas of Kilkenny.
Areas affected will be Tobernapaestia & Paulbaun, Freshford, County Kilkenny.
The outage will last from approximately 10 am to 3 pm.
Irish Water and Kilkenny Co. Co. apologise for any inconvenience caused.
