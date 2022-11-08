Mary Maher named 'Carer of the Year' in Kilkenny

Mary Maher has been announced as the Kilkenny Family Carer of the Year.

Mary is pictured above receiving her certificate at City Hall from Mayor of Kilkenny David Fitzgeald, Danielle Dunne (Support Manger Community) and Carmel Moran (Information Officer).

Throughout Ireland, family carers dedicate themselves to providing remarkable levels of care in the home to loved ones, relatives and family friends with additional needs.

In Ireland, over 500,000 family carers provide unpaid care in the home for loved ones such as children or adults with additional needs, physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, those with palliative care needs or those living with chronic illnesses, mental health challenges or addiction.

Their work often goes unrecognised and their own health, educational and social needs can be affected, as the family carer puts the needs of their loved ones first.

Family carers save the state €20bn per annum, and provide an astonishing 19 million hours of care each week.

By 2030, 1 in 5 will be a family carer.