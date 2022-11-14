BREAKING: Kilkenny campaigner Vicky Phelan has passed away

Kilkenny cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has died.

She passed away in the early hours of this morning at Milford Hospice in Limerick.

Brave and bold in her actions throughout her life, Vicky Phelan never shied away from challenging choices.

Back in 2018 she came to national attention when she refused to sign ‘a gagging order’ after settling her High Court case against a US lab and brought the Cervical Check scandal into the light.

The scandal affected hundreds of women who received incorrect smear test results and went on to develop cervical cancer.

In 2018 the HSE confirmed that 206 women had developed cervical cancer after having a misdiagnosed CervicalCheck smear test. Of these, 162 had not been told that the initial results were incorrect.

Dr Grainne Flannelly, CervicalCheck’s clinical director, stepped down on 28 April.

A week earlier it was reported that Dr Flannelly had in 2017 advised a gynaecologist not to advise women about the re-evaluated test results, but to file the results instead.

HSE director-general Tony O’Brien resigned in May over the scandal.

Vicky, who was from Mooncoin in South Kilkenny has been fearless and tireless in demanding answers and access to treatment for the women involved and their families. She was named Kilkenny Person of the Year award in 2019.

The mother-of-two has also penned a powerful memoir, Overcoming.

This Kilkenny woman has inspired the hearts and minds of a nation with her dogged determination to pursue the truth and demand justice for those who have been harmed and hurt by the failures of the HSE.