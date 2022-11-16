Gardaí forced to intervene after greyhound incident in Kilkenny

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí in Kilkenny were forced to step in recently when they encountered greyhounds loose on the road.
Gardaí believed the dogs were being transported in a dog trailer with a failed door/latch and fell out as the vehicle was moving.
Gardaí have warned that 'it is imperative that people using such devices ensure their sturdiness and safety' to avoid such occurrences.
"Either or both of these animals could have been seriously injured or cause a collision," gardaí said.
"Alternatively a van or estate car might be utilised which is inherently more secure.
"Whoever was looking after these two dogs has questions to answer as they're currently at Kilkenny Garda Station!"
The owner has been reunited with their dogs.
