Medieval castle restored by Kilkenny family after years of work - and now welcoming guests!

As you wind your way down to Tybroughney Castle on the rural roads of South Kilkenny, it’s astonishing to think that the 15th century building is in better condition than ever!

The Dowley family have now spent the best parts of two decades renovating the castle all while staying true to its history.

Five generations of Dowleys have now been involved with the farm on the site of Tybroughney Castle.

As a family of farmers, they have always been busy but that hasn’t stopped them from fulfilling their dream of turning Tybroughney Castle from a shell of its former self to luxury accommodation for guests to enjoy!

For context, Tybroughney Castle is located in south Kilkenny, on a back road half way between the Three Bridges and the village of Piltown.

Situated on the northern bank of the River Suir, it commands a strategic view over a long stretch of the river valley, including parts of counties Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford.

There has been a human presence in Tybroughney since long before the arrival of Christianity.

It has always been a coveted place to live and the quality of the land here remains a talking point to this day. In the centre of this oasis is Tybroughney Castle.

“Not everyone can live in Tybroughney” - That is the throw-away line that has been used for hundreds of years in taking about the micro-climate by the Suir where orchards abound and where milk yields are well above the national average, where much of the country’s vegetables are grown and where yields of grain are on average 10% to 15% above the national average per acre.

It is a blessed place and at its heart, surveying it all is Tybroughney Castle.

Literally translated as the well of St Fachtna, Tybroughney is closely linked with the Butlers of Ormonde, the Mountgarret branch, and its status went up and down with the fortunes of the Ormondes.

The patron saint of Tybroughney is Saint Modomnoc.

He is said to have been the first to introduce domestic bees into Ireland.

Legend has it that during his stay in Saint David’s in Wales, he had charge of the bees in the monastery.

When he was returning to Ireland, the bees came and settled in the boat with him.

As a tribute to him there is a modern day art sculpture in the shape of a beehive visible on the N24.

In 1185, Prince John from England sailed with his army of 60 ships to Waterford. They made their way up the Suir to Tybroughney. His intent was to conquer the kingdom.

He and his fellow Anglo-Normans built a Motte-and-Bailey castle on the motte (mound) across the road from the present castle.

Relatively easy to build with unskilled labour, but still militarily formidable, these castles were built across northern Europe from the 10th century onwards, spreading from Normandy and Anjou in France, into the Holy Roman Empire.

He made himself master of Dublin and Leinster and he sent parties to plunder Munster, but under the very walls of the castle his people were defeated with great slaughter by Donal O’Brien, King of Limerick.

The present castle was built around the time of The Battle of Piltown (1462).

At that time a grant of £10 was available to every man in The Pale who wished to build a castle!

Standing on its restored ramparts, there are amazing views of Waterford, Tipperary and Kilkenny - breathtaking scenery.

The castle dominates the landscape and looking out from here, you can why it was so important as a boundary between the two provinces.

The well in the courtyard of Tybroughney Castle was discovered by the Dowley family in 2020 after 200 years of being closed.

It would have been originally near the castle so the inhabitants could have their own independent water supply in times of siege.

It is approximately 60 feet deep. Make a wish!

From the top of the castle at low tide, a large stone is visible in the centre of the River Suir.

This marks the boundary Of the three counties; Kilkenny, Waterford and Tipperary.

Tybroughney Castle is now not just converted luxury accommodation, but a destination.

The Castle restoration has been a long term project and recent renderings with correct lime plaster have gone a long way to making the castle dry and habitable.

It is fascinating to note that in the last 2000 years the water levels of the tidal Suir have increased by two metres.

Even in 1185, boats had to anchor at Grannagh Castle, downstream and set out again when the tide came in again before getting to Tybroughney.

Will water levels go up another two metres in the next two millennia?

As we leave the main reception room in the castle, below you is the new oak floor which looks majestic.

Above the 25 feet long timber beans rescued from a decaying mill which form the base for the floorboards holding up the first floor.

To the side is the old farm house dating back hundreds of years and it is not dissimilar in design to the farm house attached to Clomantagh Castle but not as ornate.

Again we suspect that walls from various outer defences at Tybroughney were used to build this house and the large number of farm buildings which surround this working dairy farm.

It is a medieval tower house consisting of a banquet hall on the ground floor and three levels of bedrooms, each leading off the original spiral staircase.

On the first floor, The Queen’s Suite consists of two adjoining bedrooms, one en-suite with a super king bed and a smaller room with a double bed.

On the second floor, The Vaulted Suite also consists of two adjoining bedrooms, one en-suite with a large four-poster bed and a smaller room with a small double bed.

As you continue up the spiral staircase, you come to The Chapel, a small bedroom with a daybed.

The King’s Room is a massive bedroom with a super king bed at the very top.

The shower is just off the bedroom, and the WC is a few steps below the bedroom. The Castle sleeps a total of 10 people. It combines old-world charm with modern comforts.

There is a private entrance to the Castle and a beautiful courtyard with a fire pit, barbecue, and seating. Just off the courtyard, there is a fully equipped kitchen.

The owners live in the house adjacent to the castle and are available at all times if needed.

Today you can expect all of the modern comforts of home in this wonderfully restored castle, including wifi on all levels - and top of the range heating to keep you warm while you sleep and eat like a Lord!

Fancy spending a night? If you’d like to book, simply search ‘Tybroughney Castle’ on Airbnb to find out about all the rates and room options available!