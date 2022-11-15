Search

15 Nov 2022

More than 5,000 patients at St Luke’s in Kilkenny left waiting for beds this year

More than 5,000 patients at St Luke’s in Kilkenny were left waiting for beds this year

St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

15 Nov 2022 7:21 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

More than 5,000 patients at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny were left waiting for beds so far this year, new data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) reveals.

Today (Tuesday), there were 30 patients waiting for a bed in the local hospital.

Nationally, more than 100,000 admitted patients, including nearly 2,000 children, had to go without beds so far in 2022.

This is the earliest in a year that this high a number of admitted patients has ever been recorded and the INMO are calling for urgent action before an expected winter surge.

The INMO has warned that staff are already ‘stretched to the limit’, with staff shortages reported across the country.

INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said there is not enough investment in adequate staffing.

Ms Ni Sheaghdha said the health service is now ‘completely dependent’ on recruiting overseas nurses and midwives because of the exodus of such workers.

“It is vital now that the HSE and Government meet with these nurses, hear their concerns and take immediate action,” she said.

“If numbers continue to rise on trolleys, coupled with extremely unsafe staffing, our organisation will have no choice but to consult with members on the next steps.

“Senior figures in the health service have warned the Irish public that waiting over 24 hours to be admitted to hospital is the new normal. In no other country would this level of indignity be accepted.”

INMO Deputy General Secretary Dr Edward Mathews has warned that ‘unless we have the staff, announcing additional capacity is futile’.

“Our members are currently overburdened and overworked in the situations they are working in, they are telling us that they are not willing to put up with another winter in intolerable conditions, with many voting with their feet and leaving the profession altogether,” he said.

“We must ensure that there is a legal basis for the implementation of safe staffing levels.”

