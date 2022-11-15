'Fight for Jackie' boxing fundraiser to be held in Kilkenny

'Fight for Jackie' is a white collar boxing fundraising event taking place on Friday, December 2, in the Castleinch Venue, Callan Rd, Kilkenny.

In June of this year, Jackie Falsey Molloy set out for the Mater in Dublin for an operation to help with pains she was having in her back and legs.

During the operation things didn't go as planned, she experienced four spinal strokes and things then went from bad to worse from there.

She was put into a medically induced coma to deal with the trauma and the family weren't sure if they would ever get to see her or speak to her again.

When she woke, she then got hit with more tragic news in that she had suffered so much trauma during her operation that she was paralysed from the waist down.

This was a killer blow for Jackie and her family as anyone who knows her knows that she is so full of life and usually the one running around caring for everyone else.

The family home is going to have to be renovated, there will be medical bills and so much more. The lives of the whole family are going to change.

'Fight for Jackie' and the funds raised will go some way to alleviating the financial burden of it all for the family.

Money raised will go towards building an extension for bedroom and washroom downstairs, and modifications needed for the home.

The event is organised by Owen Doyle and Barry Delaney, who previously have raised over €40k after expenses in their last 3 charity shows.

All participants will receive the necessary training from Kilkenny Combat Academy. There will also be some K1 bouts on the night.

Buses will run from Kilkenny Castle from 6pm on the evening of the event. They will be €8 return or €5 one-way.

This is a family friendly event and all proceeds go directly to the Molloy family.

