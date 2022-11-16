Kilkenny girl (7) with a big heart now selling festive gift tags for a great cause

Amelia (7) has been crafting gift tags for months!
We're getting into gift-buying season now and Amelia (7) from Kilkenny has launched a special gift tag fundraising campaign just in time!
Last year, Amelia raised hundreds of euros for Crumlin & Temple Street Hospitals by selling her gift tags, all handmade from previous year's Christmas cards.
This year, she wants to support homeless people in Kilkenny.
Amelia also recently donated her own hair to make wigs for children undergoing treatment for cancer.
She has overcome several obstacles in own life too but is always thinking of how to help others.
Amelia has been a busy elf creating gift tags since last year so that she'd have a large supply this year.
Tags can be bought in JB's Bar and The White Feather Ladies Wear and Holistic Shop on John Street.
Alternatively, you can collect tags at Eurospar bottle bank at Newpark in Kilkenny every Thursday at 1pm (only if tags are booked).
Prices: €1 for 5 for in a bag / large individual tags are 50c each
Contact 087 3809442 to book your tags!
