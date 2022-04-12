Search

12 Apr 2022

Kilkenny village nominated in Ireland's Best Kept Town competition - again!

Judges during the Entente Florale judging in Inistioge Picture: Alf Harvey.

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Apr 2022 5:32 PM

Inistioge has been nominated in the 2022 Ireland’s Best Kept Towns competition.

The popular and picture-pretty riverside village had previously been nominated in 2020 but the competition was cancelled that year due to Covid restrictions. 

This is an all island competition with entries from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The national Tidy Towns office works with the Northern Ireland Amenity Council in the adjudication process and the judging will take place in May. 

Inistioge Tidy Towns Chairperson Tony Noble commented: "With the Tidy Towns and Entente Florale gold medals in the back pocket it’s full steam ahead to represent the village at its best for this competition as well. 

"Inistioge Tidy Towns wants to thank the whole community for the support which has brought such success in the past – but we begin again! 

"Any help, from individual households, residential areas or business will contribute to the overall impression of the well-kept village.  Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine!"

Inistioge Tidy Towns also added that they are always ready to welcome new volunteers. 

They meet regularly on Saturday morning at 10.30– you’ll find them on the Square. 

"The cuppa and the chat afterwards is (nearly) as important and enjoyable as the litter picks, the weeding, the painting, the planting, the mulching, the watering…," a spokesperson added.

"Beidh fáilte romhat!"

