Clothing donations sought to help Ukrainians settle into new homes in Kilkenny

Long renowned for its community spirit, Bennettsbridge is once again rising to the challenge.
A number of Ukrainians are staying in Wallslough Village cottages and are in need of many items to help them settle in.
An ongoing collection, spearheaded by the GAA, is currently in operation.
Last week representatives from each group met and agreed to support this cause.
Tomorrow evening (Wednesday) from 6 to 7pm, items can be dropped off at the GAA grounds.
Items really needed are new or nearly new girls’ clothes (ages 7 to 10), wellingtons (all sizes), a few pairs of football boots (sizes 39 and up) and new underwear (ladies/gents/boys and girls).
The camogie club will do a general clothes drive on September 18 and 19, so any surplus clothing can go to that fundraising drive.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.