Storm Ali knocks out electricity and downs trees in Kilkenny

Storm Ali is making itself felt across County Kilkenny this morning.

Strong winds have caused power outages and blown down trees.

ESB Networks are dealing with reports of faults in Ballyragget, Ballyhale and Thomastown. Reports are also coming in to the Kilkenny People of electricity outages in Castlecomer, Johnstown, Urlingford and areas Freshford this morning.

ROADS

Driving conditions are tricky this morning. Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Slow down and watch out for pedestrians or cyclists who may be blown across your path by strong gusts.

There are reports of a tree down at Campion's Pub, Threecastles.

Branches and other debris are on many roads.

Updates on this story throughout the day.

As a result of Storm Ali, approximately 55,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power nationwide this morning. The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

Storm Ali is currently active in the west coast of the country gale force winds and gusts of up to 120 km/h per hour. The counties most impacted include Cork, Limerick, Galway, Sligo and Mayo.

ESB Networks has mobilised repair crews who are currently working in very difficult conditions to restore power as quickly as possible to affected customers, once it is safe to do so.

Real time information on power outages and restoration times is available on the PowerCheck App or www.esbpowercheck.ie.

An Important Public Safety Message

If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.

If your fault is not logged please report it on 1850 372 999. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location.

You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Stay Safe, Stay Clear: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.