Road closed for gas works in south Kilkenny
Traffic management in place in south Kilkenny
Gas Networks Ireland works are currently affecting traffic in south Kilkenny.
Location: Ferrybank - Christendom Junction at Estuary Wood to Glanbia Site at Bellview Port, Co Kilkenny.
Road Closure Location: Gorteens Roundabout at Glanbia to the Roundabout at Abbey Retail Park
Date: 7th January 2019 for approximately nine weeks. Working hours: 07:30hrs to 18:00hrs
Traffic management and traffic restrictions will be in place.