Road closed for gas works in south Kilkenny

Sian Moloughney

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny roadworks Gas Networks Ireland

Traffic management in place in south Kilkenny

Gas Networks Ireland works are currently affecting traffic in south Kilkenny.

Location: Ferrybank - Christendom Junction at Estuary Wood to Glanbia Site at Bellview Port, Co Kilkenny.


Road Closure Location: Gorteens Roundabout at Glanbia to the Roundabout at Abbey Retail Park


Date: 7th January 2019 for approximately nine weeks. Working hours: 07:30hrs to 18:00hrs


Traffic management and traffic restrictions will be in place.