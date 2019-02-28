Kilkenny drivers have one of highest penalty point rates in Ireland

Kilkenny drivers have one of the highest penalty points rates in Ireland according to new information released from the Central Statistics Office.

More than 20% of Kilkenny drivers have penalty points, higher than the national average.

Just over one in six Irish drivers had penalty points (17.7%) in December 2017.

Wexford (21.5%), Galway (20.5%), Kildare (20.4%) and Kilkenny (20.4%) had the highest proportions of drivers with penalty points.

The lowest rates were in Donegal at 12.9%, Louth at 13.6% and Leitrim at 14.3%.

The figures were released under the CSO's Regional Life in Ireland report.

