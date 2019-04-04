Revenue provides key Brexit advice for transport companies and their drivers

Revenue has announced that they have embarked on a new phase of engagement with trade and business who may be transporting goods to, from or through the UK post Brexit. The latest information from Revenue is vital in helping truck drivers avoid congestion and delays for trucks coming into, and moving out of, Irish ports.

From Friday, April 5, Customs Officers will be talking with, and providing information to, truck drivers in Dublin and Rosslare Ports to ensure they understand and are aware of the changes that Brexit will mean for their journeys. Customs Officers will be talking with truck drivers as they wait to embark the ferry, and will also be available on-board a number of sailings. Customs Officers are available to help drivers who may have concerns or questions about what they need to do post Brexit, and to help them understand what the changes will be for them as they move through Irish ports.

Commenting on the engagement, Ms Lynda Slattery, Head of Revenue’s Brexit Policy Unit, said “it is crucially important that truck drivers are aware of, and understand, what they will need to do and what paperwork they will have to provide at check-in, before boarding the ferry. This will ensure that trucks can move through our ports with minimum disruption and delay. If a truck driver does not have the right documentation, then he or she will not be allowed to board the ferry and will be delayed, perhaps for a considerable time”.

Additionally, Ms Slattery added “of particular importance for drivers arriving on ferries into Ireland is knowing where they need to go if the goods they are transporting need to be checked by Customs. Drivers must check whether they are free to leave the Port on arrival or if they must call to Customs. This check can be done quickly on revenue.ie/roro, 20 minutes prior to docking. We have produced a clear and helpful leaflet that sets out how the process will work”.

Revenue is stressing the importance of transport companies and their drivers preparing for Brexit. “It is important to be aware of the procedures and requirements for transporting goods to, from or through the UK post Brexit. This minimises the risk of your business and drivers being seriously and substantially impacted and will ensure that the majority of goods continue to move freely through our ports” concluded Ms Slattery.