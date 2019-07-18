Almost complete! Amazing drone view of the new bridge linking Kilkenny and Wexford

It's been a long, long wait but the new bridge over the River Barrow, from Kilkenny into Wexford, is nearing completion.

In this amazing drone video from Project Drone on Facebook you can see just how close the surface of the bridge is to being finished. (The photo above was also taken by Project Drone).

There will still be at least one more pour of concrete and then more works must take place before it can open to traffic, which is not expected to be until close to the end of this year.

You can see more stunning photographs and drone filming on the Project Drone Facebook page click here.