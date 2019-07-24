Fatal collision on N25 in south Kilkenny

A fatal accident has occurred on a south Kilkenny road this afternoon.

A man who was walking on the road at Gaulstown, Glenmore, at around 3pm when the incident occurred.

The N25 is closed about 2km outside Glenmore on the Waterford side which the incident is investigated by a garda technical unit.

AA Roadwatch are reporting that traffic is extremely heavy in both directions, with local roads also congested.

Diversions - Traffic coming from the New Ross direction is being diverted via Listerlin and then onto the M9, and traffic from Waterford city to New Ross is being diverted via Mullinavat and the M9 (turn off at the Mullinavat exit).