ALERT: Stop/go system in place for works on major Kilkenny - Carlow road for the next 48 hours
Be advised!
Motorists and residents be advised
A stop and go system is in place at Milford Cross on the R448 main Carlow to Kilkenny Road as resurfacing works take place.
Road works started on Monday and are set to finish on Wednesday evening.
The "particularly degraded" Milford Cross is being resurfaced this year ahead of the Ploughing Championships while there are also plans for safety improvement works at the Royal Oak junction.