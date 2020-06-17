Research shows over a quarter of Irish people planning on buying a car within the next 18 months

New research has revealed that 28% of Irish motor consumers are planning on buying a car within the next 18 months, while 23% say they will likely choose hybrid for their next car of choice.

As Ireland continues to flatten the Covid-19 curve and starts slowly picking up the pieces from the devastating personal, societal and economic impact the pandemic has had, new research reveals that Irish consumers still intend to make some key purchases they had planned before the virus hit.

The survey conducted by iReach revealed that 28% of Irish people are planning to buy a car in the next 12 to 18 months, with 14% intending to purchase a new car, 13% intending to buy second-hand and 1% planning on buying an imported vehicle. 23% say they will likely choose hybrid for their next car choice.

The nationally representative survey of 1,000 Irish citizens was carried out in May and specifically examined consumers’ intentions to purchase a car, as well as car brand and powertrain preferences.

When presented with a list of the top 20 mass market car brands and asked which brand they would most likely choose for their next car purchase almost a quarter of respondents (23%) chose Toyota, with the second choice coming in at almost half of that with 12% of the vote.

When it came to intended powertrain choice, hybrid accounted for 23% in the May survey. In terms of other powertrains, 12% of survey respondents said they’d choose full-electric, 25% said they’d opt for petrol, 33% said diesel, while 6% indicated they would most likely purchase a plug-in hybrid.

In a more detailed pre-Covid-19 omnibus survey of 1900 people in February, also conducted by iReach, Toyota came in as the number one brand for resale value, build quality, price, lowest fuel consumption, most trusted car brand and leaders in hybrid.

“Undoubtedly the last few months have been extraordinarily difficult for Irish people however it has been inspiring to see how resilient we are as a nation as we work through the phases and challenges presented to us,” commented Toyota Ireland CEO, Steve Tormey, on the survey results.

“We at Toyota are very much heartened to see the continued support for our brand in Ireland as evidenced by the strong iReach research results. As a brand, we strive to be an integral part of Irish society and the lives of the customers we have served for nearly fifty years. We intend to continue to support the country under our ‘Built for a Better World’ brand promise into the future, and pave the way towards a more sustainable world and a zero emissions motoring environment.

"And as restrictions are lifted and we all have greater freedom to travel, we look forward to helping our customers, current and new, to rediscover the joys of hybrid motoring."