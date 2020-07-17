Traffic restrictions on Kilkenny - Callan N76 from Monday

Stop go traffic management will be in place on the N76 from Monday.

The traffic restrictions will be in place to facilitate roadworks on the main Kilkenny to Clonmel road.

Works will include: kerbs at junctions, drainage grips, gullies and full road resurfacing.

From the end of the Callan Road to the junction into Cuffesgrange village, approximately 1.4km, will have overlay surfacing.

The road from the Ballytobin junction on the Callan bypass to the Callan side of the Ballymack crossroads, approximately 3.5km, will also get overlay surfacing.

The duration of the works was not confirmed.

Cllr Matt Doran welcomed the work and said the refinement of those junctions will help greatly with safety there.