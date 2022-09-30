Kilkenny service station to provide new electric vehicle charging bays

File Photo
A planning application for two new shared electric vehicle charging units and four charging bays at a rural Kilkenny service station has been approved by Kilkenny County Council.
The application made in relation to Inver Service Station in Rathpatrick, Slieverue, County Kilkenny.
Plans submitted also sought to extend the service station carpark to enable the installation of a modular substation and ancillary site development works.
The application was received by Kilkenny County Council on August 4, 2022.
It was approved, subject to three conditions, on September 27, 2022.
