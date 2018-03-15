Ford Ireland complete the ST-Line model range

Ford completed its new ST-Line model range in Ireland today, featuring vehicles with sporty styling inspired by Ford Performance and offering a range of powerful and efficient EcoBoost petrol and TDCi diesel powertrain options.

Joining the Fiesta and Focus ST-Line models that were launched in early 2017, new ST-Line versions of EcoSport, Mondeo, Kuga, S-MAX and Edge are now available from Ford dealerships across the country.

Delivering bold exterior and interior designs inspired by Ford’s acclaimed ST performance models, the new ST-Line range is designed for customers who aspire to the sporty image of Ford’s ST models but do not require the full performance delivered by optimised ST engines and chassis with sports technologies.

The ST-Line range is offered with a range of powerful engines including Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine; sport suspension and body styling; unique alloy wheel designs and sport seats, sport steering wheel and alloy pedals for the interior.

“Our full ST-Line range makes it easier for even more customers to experience the sporty style and driving dynamics inspired by our most exciting Ford Performance line-up ever, that includes models such as the Focus RS, Fiesta ST200, Mustang and Ford GT supercar” said Ciarán McMahon, chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland.

“With its sporty looks, extra powered engines and good value, the previously launched Fiesta and Focus ST-Line models have caught the eye of a wide swathe of Irish buyers and I am sure these latest ST-Line models will equally attract the attention of discerning buyers over the coming months.”

The new Ford ST-Line models are available only with high-power engine derivatives that complement the enhanced driving dynamics delivered by sport suspension.

For example, the EcoSport ST-Line model boasts Ford’s award-winning 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol engine with higher power outputs of 125PS.

For the Kuga ST-Line, diesel powertrains on offer include a 120PS 1.5 litre TDCi or a 2.0 litre 150PS and 180PS options.

“The ST-Line range offers customers a chance to enjoy the famous fun-to-drive characteristics and great looks of Ford’s performance models in an exciting and affordable package with a broad range of petrol and diesel engines,” concluded McMahon.

ST Line in Ireland

Ford Performance car cues abound in the ST-Line specification including exclusive rock alloy wheels; body-coloured styling kit; sports suspension; sports-style seats; black headliner; sports pedals and ambient lighting.

Ford EcoSport ST-Line key features - 17”alloy wheels dark tarnish; Ford SYNC 3 navigation with 8” touchscreen, DAB radio, emergency assistance, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, 2 x USB sockets and six speakers; full body-styling kit; contrast coloured roof and mirrors; sports-tuned suspension.

Sample pricing - 5-door 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol 125PS 119g/km starts from €28,180

Ford Mondeo ST-Line key features - 18” metallic alloy wheels; SYNC 3 with 8” touchscreen; partial-leather sports seats with red stitching; body-styling kit; alloy foot pedals; sports suspension; rear spoiler and black roof rails on estate models; LED daytime running lights.

Sample pricing - 5-door 2.0 TDCi 150PS 112g/km starts from €37,195,

Ford Kuga ST-Line key features - 18” 5x2-spoke dark machined alloy wheels; Ford SYNC 3 with 8” touchscreen, DAB radio, with enhanced voice control and emergency assistance; full body-styling kit; ST-Line seats, gear knob and steering wheel; black roof rails; sports suspension.

Sample pricing - 5-door 1.5 litre TDCi 120PS 115g/km starts from €36,195

Ford S-MAX ST-Line key features unique 18” 7x5-spoke rock metallic alloys; blue applique halogen headlights; Ford SYNC 3 with 8” touchscreen; unique body-styling kit; sports-tuned suspension; LED daytime running lights.

Sample pricing - 5-door 1.5 litre EcoBoost petrol 160PS 149g/km starts from €41,065.

Ford Edge ST-Line key features - 20” black alloys; unique front, rear and side sports body-styling with dark exterior detailing; sports suspension; handsfree power tailgate and keyfree system; Sony DAB Navigation system with 12 speakers; rear view camera; illuminated scuffplates; black roof rails; active noise cancellation.

Sample pricing - 5-door 2.0 litre TDCi 180PS 152g/km starts from €50,425.