All is A1 with this dashing new Audi

The second generation Audi A1 Sportback is available in Ireland with an on-the-road price of €25,450.

This smallest member of the Audi family is available in 10 colours and boasts increased interior space, innovative new technology and a range of assistance systems.

The Sportback boasts a distinctive new look having grown significantly in length. It still retains a low-slung stance, emphasised further by the wide track and short overhangs.

The new A1 gives a nod to its Audi Ur-quattro and Sport quattro ancestry when viewed from the side. It’s wide, flat sloping C-pillar pushes the car forward even while standing still.

The distinctively highlighted wheels and the low shoulder line in between give the Sportback a solid stance on the road. Furthermore, the daytime running light graphics of the full-LED lights echo the dynamic wing shapes more commonly associated with sailing, known as hydrofoils.

The increased spacious cabin of the A1 creates a much more comfortable experience for the driver, front passenger and rear passengers.

Driver oriented

The eye is drawn in particular to the compact unit of air vents and the standard digital instrument cluster.

All of the controls and touch-screen displays are strongly driver-oriented. In the dark, the cockpit can be brought to life by an optional contour and ambient lighting package that includes LED light elements in 30 selectable colours.

Luggage capacity has increased to 335 litres, an addition of 65 litres. With the rear seats folded down, this increases to 1,090 litres.

The new A1 Sportback is built for the digital future and features a fully digital instrument cluster with a high-resolution, 10.25” display and a multifunction steering wheel as standard.

The optional Audi virtual cockpit offers an extended range of functions and diverse information such as animated navigation maps and graphics of some driver assistance systems in the driver’s direct field of vision.

The Audi smartphone interface, which comes as standard, ensures everyone is always fully connected on board the new A1 Sportback.

It integrates iOS and Android smartphones using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto into an environment in the MMI programmed specifically for them, and offers two USB interfaces.

Audi sound system

Music and acoustics aficionados will be pleased to find a Digital Audio Broadcasting tuner featuring as standard, and the Audi sound system and Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System available from the options list.

The Sportback offers a range of features ensuring a safer driving experience.

The driver assistance systems keep the car at the right distance from the car ahead, make it easier for the driver to stay in lane and help with parking.

The Audi A1 is initially available with a three-cylinder unit of 1.0 litre capacity and 116HP – the 30 TFSI.

Peak torque of 200Nm is available from 2,000 to 3,500rpm, enabling acceleration to 100km/h in 9.4 seconds for the 7-speed S tronic version (9.5s for the 6-speed manual) and a top speed of 203km/h in both variants.

All engines are enhanced by turbocharging, direct injection and a particulate filter as standard, and can be linked to either a manual gearbox or the seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission with the exception of the 200hp variant, which is matched to a six-speed S tronic transmission.

The chassis configuration of the new Audi A1 Sportback delivers agile handling and a compelling driving experience. As an alternative to the standard suspension on Attraction and SE, tauter sport suspension is fitted as standard to S line models.