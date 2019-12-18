Road Safety Alert – Orange and Yellow Weather Warnings for Wind and Rain

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads today as Met Eireann has issued an Orange and Yellow weather warnings for strong winds and rain.

A Yellow Warning is in place for heavy rain in Kilkenny.

Met Eireann have issued an orange weather warning for very strong winds in Cork from 6pm - 9pm today, 18 December. A small deepening depression, associated with the Atlantic storm system Elsa, will track northwards close to the Atlantic seaboard this evening. Strong southerly winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up to 120 km/h for a short time

A yellow weather warning is also in place for strong winds for Ireland from 12pm Wednesday until 3am Thursday. Southeast winds, later veering southerly will gust 90-110 km/h today. Winds will peak this evening and tonight. Stronger winds are possible in west and southwest coastal areas.

A further Yellow Warning is in place for heavy rain for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford. Heavy rain will push northeastwards on Wednesday with rainfall accumulations of 30-40 mm expected with the risk of localised flooding

The following advice is being given to motorists;

· Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

· Beware of objects being blown onto the road. Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed.

· Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

· Drivers should allow extra space allow between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

· Motorists should also be aware that cyclists may need more road space than normal due to flooding, fallen debris and wind gusts. Give them plenty of space to navigate any obstacles that may be in front of them

· Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

· If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. They may also have trees or braches that have fallen that may not be visible.

· Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic.

· After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes.

Advice to Pedestrians, Cyclists and motorcyclists;

· In areas affected by the Orange Warnings pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists should consider delaying or cancelling any planned trip

· In other areas they should keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

· Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

· Walk on a footpath, where possible and not in the street. If there is a footpath and it is safe to use, look out for falling debris from above, especially in urban areas.

· Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

· Cyclist should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike such as bright and light reflective items.

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.

Please also see our severe weather warning videos created in collaboration with Teresa Mannion here. See advice with advice for driving in strong winds here.

For more weather updates, visit Met Eireann’s website: www.met.ie