Storm Brendan brings down trees across Kilkenny

Storm Brendan is causing havoc across Kilkenny this lunchtime.

Reports of trees down are coming in from north and south of the county.

The AA are also reporting there is now a trampoline on the M9 motorway.

Kilkenny County Council have issued a warning that the worst of the storm will be between 1pm and 2pm.

We will update this story with reports of trees down or road closures. Please get in touch with news@kilkennypeople if you have information to share with the public.

12 noon:

Tree down in Callan (see photo above)

Trampoline on the M9 southbound between J8 Kilkenny and J9 Kilkenny South

Tree partly blocking the Kilkenny to Freshford Road (R693).