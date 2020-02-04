Gardaí detect motorist driving 195km/h on Kilkenny motorway

Gardaí stopped a motorist driving at 195km/h on the M9 motorway road recently.

Thomastown Roads Policing Unit performed a speed check on the M9 at Knocktopher last week and stopped the motorist.

Gardaí said the driver will be prosecuted for dangerous driving.

They added: "We all have a part to play in keeping our roads safer places, each driver must take responsibility for their speed and drive within the speed limits. Please please reduce your speed and expect the unexpected."