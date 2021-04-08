Road safety scheme for Burnchurch

Funding of €460,000 for roads projects in Danesfort parish as part of the 2021 Municipal Roads Allocation has been welcomed by local Cllr Patrick O’Neill.

The projects cover road resurfacing and safety works and this funding will be a huge boost for a large rural area, he said.



“The safety scheme in Burnchurch is most welcome as it has been an ongoing issues for residents and parents in the locality for many years. This will be the first of many improvements made to the area in the coming years,” said Cllr O’Neill.



Projects included are: Danesfort Road to Bennettsbridge, €180,000; Grovine West, €112,000; Burnchurch towards Limetree, €63,000; Church Hill, Cuffesgrange, €59,000; Burchchurch Low Cost Safety Scheme, €25,000; Sevenhouses Cross Low Cost Safety Scheme, €20,000.

“In 2021 we will be awaiting a report from Transport Infrastructure Ireland on the survey that they carried out at the GAA/ Bennettsbridge junction on the Waterford Road which will hopefully lead to safety improvements at this very busy junction,” he added.