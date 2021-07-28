GALLERY: Kilkenny residents and Butler Gallery engage in major community project

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE TO SEE PICTURES

A major community engagement project Butler Gallery has been carried out across the St John’s area of Kilkenny with local residents as part of the gallery’s move to John’s Quay from Kilkenny Castle.

The first element of this engagement was unveiled on Friday with the opening of an exhibition in the terraced houses on Michael Street, in which all the residents tooK part. The work was undertaken by residents, artist Kay Bannon and researcher Connie Jordan, curated by artist Pauline O’Connell.

The street’s social history is told through paintings of individual houses alongside the naming of past residents — a list taken from 1930s electoral lists and memories of older residents — to the present day. The paintings are on display in the front windows of houses along the street until July 31.

The project is a central element in a large-scale and cross-community exhibition titled ‘A Portrait of Our Community’ curated by artists Pauline O’ Connell and Saturio Alonso which will be held with Butler Gallery from October, 4 - 22.

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE TO SEE PICTURES