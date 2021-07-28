Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1542015885933

GALLERY: Kilkenny residents and Butler Gallery engage in major community project

Pictures by Freddie Greenall

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE TO SEE PICTURES

A major community engagement project Butler Gallery has been carried out across the St John’s area of Kilkenny with local residents as part of the gallery’s move to John’s Quay from Kilkenny Castle.

The first element of this engagement was unveiled on Friday with the opening of an exhibition in the terraced houses on Michael Street, in which all the residents tooK part. The work was undertaken by residents, artist Kay Bannon and researcher Connie Jordan, curated by artist Pauline O’Connell.

The street’s social history is told through paintings of individual houses alongside the naming of past residents — a list taken from 1930s electoral lists and memories of older residents — to the present day. The paintings are on display in the front windows of houses along the street until July 31.

The project is a central element in a large-scale and cross-community exhibition titled ‘A Portrait of Our Community’ curated by artists Pauline O’ Connell and Saturio Alonso which will be held with Butler Gallery from October, 4 - 22. 

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE TO SEE PICTURES

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie