Gallery: Look inside a Graignamanagh business that started in 1778!

Cushendale Woollen Mills is one of only two traditional wool mills still operating commercially in Ireland - and has been run by the same family for six generations!
It is a real blend of the ancient skills of wool milling and blanket weaving with a modern family business, reaching out to bring their wares to the wider world.
All pictures: Vicky Comerford
Jim Ryan (dyeing and finishing) and Kathleen Joyce (work room manager) part of the Cushendale Woollen Mills ‘family’
