EuroMillions jackpot to reach a staggering amount tonight

As people absorb all the details announced today in Budget 2022, any punter lucky enough to win tonight's staggering jackpot, estimated at €220 million, will probably never have to worry about tax credits or carbon tax for the rest of their life.

It could be a truly unforgettable week for National Lottery players with two life-changing jackpots up for grabs in both EuroMillions and Lotto across today and tomorrow’s draws.

Tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot is set to roll to an estimated €220 million. If the incredible jackpot is won tonight in Ireland, it would mark the 17th Irish EuroMillions jackpot win since the game launched in Ireland in 2004.

Could you be as lucky at the Kilkenny Family who won a €12.7million jackpot last April?

Meanwhile, tomorrow night’s highly anticipated record Lotto draw will remain capped at €19,060,800 for a fourth time. As the jackpot is capped, this means that no additional money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won.

The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will now be distributed to the next prize tier at which there is a winner. In the last three draws, it has been the Match 5 + Bonus tier which has benefited from the prize flow-down. If there is no winner at the Match 5 + Bonus tier, the additional funds will then be allocated to the next tier at which there is a winner.

The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 9th June and the National Lottery has confirmed that almost €40.7 million will have been raised for good causes in the current Lotto jackpot roll-over series. d.

Ahead of the two draws, the National Lottery are urging players hoping to win big this week to purchase their tickets early either in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie.

“As tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot heads towards an estimated €220 million and tomorrow’s Lotto jackpot remains capped at €19,060,800, we are appealing to players to purchase their tickets early. Remember that the cut-off time for EuroMillions ticket sales is at 7.30pm this evening while the deadline for Lotto ticket sales is at 7.45pm tomorrow," a National Lottery spokesperson said.

"If purchasing tickets in retail, please continue to follow public health guidelines and avoid queues where possible. Tickets can also be purchased through the National Lotttery app or at www.lottery.ie.”