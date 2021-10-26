Local TD welcomes €187,625 funding for outdoor activity projects in Kilkenny

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow and Kilkenny, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed €187,625 funding for outdoor activities in Kilkenny.

The investment for 10 projects in Kilkenny were announced on October 22 by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphrey as part of €3.5 million in funding to support 189 outdoor projects across the country.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said this funding, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), will further enhance our unique natural amenities and support Carlow as a destination for adventure tourism.

“The scheme is designed to support the enhancement of recreational amenities such as our mountain trails, forest walks, rivers, lakes, blueways and greenways.” she added.

The following projects for Kilkenny were announced by Minister Humphreys under Measure 1.

Community Loop Walk Network: The establishment of a countywide network of community walks - 4 proposed routes ranging from 2kms to 5kms in length in the villages of Johnstown, Stoneyford and Skeoughvasteen. Stoneyford, Johnstown and Skeoughvasteen, Co. Kilkenny - €19,800.00



Kells: – King’s River Walk Enhancement Rehabilitation of a 200m section of walking trail along the King’s River and repairs to the pedestrian bridge connecting the walk to the Kells Augustine Priory. Kells Village, Co. Kilkenny - €19,125.00



Tory Hill Looped Walk: Enhancement Works Repair of the existing walk and the supply and installation of interpretative signage. Tory Hill, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny. - €19,800.00



The Bishops Meadows: – River Nore Swimming Area Enhancements to the traditional open water swimming area Bishops Meadows, Kilkenny City - €19,350.00



Woodstock Estate: - Promotion & Marketing Promotion and marketing campaign for Woodstock Estate Woodstock Estate, Inisitioge, Co. Kilkenny - €13,500.00



Outdoor Kilkenny: - Promotion & Marketing Development of the promotion and marketing campaign for ‘Outdoor Kilkenny’ a website that promotes all outdoor attractions in Kilkenny. Kilkenny City and County - €18,000.00



Silaire Wood: – Walking Trail Extension Extension of the existing walking trail by 500m. Silaire Woods, Graiguenamanagh, County Kilkenny - €19,800.00



Mountain Grove Loop Walk Upgrade: Upgrade and strengthening of a 300m section of trail surface. Mountain Grove, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny - €19,350.00



South Leinster Way: Upgrade Works Upgrade and strengthening of a 300m section of trail surface, to include improvement works at the trail entrance. South Leinster Way, Derrylackey, Mulinavat Co. Kilkenny - €20,000.00



Nore Valley Walk Heritage and Habitat Interpretation Boards: Installation of built interpretation boards along 22km route of the Nore Valley walk. At locations along 10km route between Kilkenny and Bennettsbridge and 12km route between Thomastown and Inistoige - €18,900.00

Deputy Murnane O'Connor said this funding is helping to make a significant contribution to supporting healthy, active lifestyles while also building the economic and tourism potential of the region.

