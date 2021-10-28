Motorist driving 102kph in a 50km zone faces risk of 6 months in prison
A motorist charged with dangerous driving in Newbridge, Co Kildare faces a risk of 6 months in prison.
According to Gardai, the driver was detected by Naas Roads Policing Unit travelling at 102kph in a 50kph zone.
They risk being disqualified for up to two years as well as facing a €5000 fine.
