Met Éireann issue new weather warning with 'severe gusts' returning this weekend
Hot on the heels of Storm Barra, parts of the country are set to experience further adverse weather conditions this weekend.
Met Éireann has issued a new Status Yellow wind warning for four counties along the west coast.
Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry will be under the warning from 3pm to 11pm on Sunday.
Met Éireann predicts "very windy Sunday afternoon, evening and for a time on Sunday night" with "southerly winds veering westerly later" in its warning.
"Some severe gusts are possible and this may lead to some fallen trees," they added.
Storm Barra knocked power to over 50,000 homes and businesses earlier this week, particularly in the south west.
