Search

26 Dec 2021

Feed the Birds - They count on you for their extra calories

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Storm Barra hit the country hard and the next few weeks will be difficult for our feathered friends in the garden. Ireland is rich in wildlife, and our robins, sparrows, thrushes, blackbirds and many more need a helping hand through the coldest months.

The cold weather, the lack of food, and the struggle to keep warm can prove tough on the local wildlife. The good news is there’s plenty of ways to help your birds fend off the freezing weather.

From providing a reliable, energy filled food source to crafting a cosy nestbox. They use up a lot of energy gathering food in the cold weather and they need exactly what we have been having at Christmas … lots of calories. The extra energy at this time of the year will greatly increase their chances of making it through the winter.

 

There are a lot of very effective nesting boxes available and these should be positioned carefully away from predators. Likewise, a feeding table. Fruit and peanuts (unsalted) are fine for garden birds. Place the feeders out of reach of cats.

 

Emily Miller of Petmania said: “The real high calorie treats are the fat and suet balls and energy rich seeds and grains. Nyjer and sunflower seeds are ideal. Be careful with dried foods as they may swell after eating. Avoid salty crisps, and sadly bread has virtually no nutritional value for birds. Be careful that the food you provide is not dangerous for your dog or cat. Sultanas and raisins for example are toxic for dogs. Leave out clean water and make sure it is not frozen and, once again, well out of reach of the cat.” 

 

Caring for your garden creatures can be extremely rewarding, surprising and even addictive. And there is an ecological bonus. Encouraging wildlife into your garden can have a really positive impact on both your garden’s eco system and the natural pest control it provides.

Christmas capers at Kilkenny Castle for the Santa Run

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media