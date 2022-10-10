Search

10 Oct 2022

Dead mice and rodent faeces among reasons for closure of food businesses across nation

File Photo

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

10 Oct 2022 5:48 PM

 

 

Seven food businesses across Ireland received closure orders in September for breaches of food safety legislation. 

That's according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), which today (October 10) confirmed the closure orders were served pursuant to the FSAI Act 1998 and the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020. 

Two orders were served under the former Act to Bow Lane Restaurant and Rustic Stone (Restaurant/Café), both in Dublin 2. 

Five further orders were served under the latter to Lee Kee Chinese Restaurant in Dublin 1, Ocean Palace (Take Away) in Meath, Homesavers (closed activities: The storage, display and sale of all foodstuffs on the entire premises shall be ceased with immediate effect) in Limerick, Swift Fine Foods in Monaghan, and King Pizza (Take Away) in Cork. 

Reasons for closures include the presence of dead mice, flies and rodent faeces in several locations throughout one premises, including on food products and food contact materials, the presence of large cobwebs and holes on ceilings, food stored at incorrect temperatures, inappropriate preparation areas, dirty and inappropriate protective clothing among staff, and a lack of knowledge regarding safe food preparation, storage and handling practices. 

Commenting on the closure orders, Chief Executive of the FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne, said that a lack of pest control procedures is unacceptable. 

She said, "It is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have a robust food safety management system in place that also ensures a high level of pest control. However, time after time, environmental health officers are finding incidents of rodent infestations and filthy premises highlighting a disregard for basic food safety and hygiene. 

"All food businesses have a legal obligation to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat at all times. Consumers have a right to safe food and we would urge anyone who is concerned or suspect there is unusual activity being demonstrated by a food business, to contact us via our online complaint form and we will investigate." 

