National: Car removed from scene of N7 collision that killed three in Dublin

This was the scene earlier this morning as the car involved in a collision with a truck on the N7 in which three men were killed is removed from the scene.

Gardaí said the collision occurred when a car travelling on the wrong side of the road collided with a truck at approximately 11.40pm last night.

The three male occupants of the car received fatal injuries.





The driver of the truck has been taken to Tallaght University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

Footage of the truck being removed from the scene shows damage to the front of the vehicle.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Clondalkin Garda station on 01 6667600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

"As the car involved in this collision had come to the attention of Gardaí prior to the incident, An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) have been notified."